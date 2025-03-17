Epic Universe: First photos of Universal Orlando's newest theme park

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime! Universal Orlando’s brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is set to open its doors this spring!

It will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando, Florida – joining Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay.

When will Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

What are the five immersive worlds?

Universal Orlando has released new photos showing Epic Universe's five lands. Here's what we know about each world so far.

Celestial Park

Celestial Park will be the center of Epic Universe and it will be the first world guests will see when they step into Epic Universe through the Emerald Gate and Chronos device. Celestial Park features acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways, and strolling pathways. The lush gardens are nestled along shimmering waters, surrounded by architecture.

Dark Universe

In this land, guests will encounter the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein as well as the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in this mythic and mysterious world.

How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

This land is based on DreamWorks Animation's highly successful animated series, How To Train Your Dragon. It will feature four attractions, including a coaster and a water ride, a live-action show, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and retail stores.

Super Nintendo World™

This world allows parkgoers to challenge Bowser on the Mario Kart ride along with venturing through Donkey Kong Country.

"Guests will experience a new way to play, from challenging Bowser on the Mario Kart ride to venturing through Donkey Kong Country, and so much more," Universal Orlando said in news release.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic

This Wizarding world of Harry Potter allows guests to explore the magical streets of 1920s Paris, and "and embark on a new experience at the British Ministry of Magic."

How to buy tickets?

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

