Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: Celestial Park

The Brief Universal Orlando's highly anticipated new theme park, Epic Universe, opens to the public on May 22 and features five immersive lands, with Celestial Park serving as the relaxing, star-themed main hub. Celestial Park includes standout rides like Stardust Racers and the Constellation Carousel, along with themed restaurants, shops, and bars. Tickets go on sale June 1, with prices ranging from $139 to $199 depending on the date.



FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.

FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. He kicked things off in the first land and the entrance to the park, Celestial Park.

What is Celestial Park?

What to Expect:

Universal Orlando states that Celestial Park is the "main portal" leading to the four other lands. It is inspired by "astronomical and mythological elements" which "create imaginative sensory delights."

The land is filled with lush gardens, sparkling waterways and strolling paths. David said the land "puts the ‘park’ back in ‘theme park’."

Guests will enjoy architecture inspired by the stars and elements of the sky.

Celestial Park is all about relaxation, according to David Martin, with eating, shopping and rides.

Related article: Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park inside first look

What can guests expect to find in Celestial Park?

RIDES:

Stardust Racers is the marquee attraction in Celestial Park. The dual-launch rollercoaster sends guests racing through the skies. The two intertwining tracks run parallel and criss-cross multiple times during the race. Racers can expect speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet.

Check this out:

If you look closely at the back of the coaster carts, you can spot a flux capacitor…the same technology that took Marty McFly "Back to the Future".

The Constellation Carousel allows guests to "ride the constellations themselves", according to Universal. Guests board celestial animal carriages, including lions, dragons and peacocks, to ride across the Milky Way. Each is built with the capability of turning 360 degrees and lifting up to 6 feet in the air. Guests can expect celestial music and colors during their journey.

STORES:

Nintendo Super Star Store

Other Worlds Mercantile

Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets

Sensorium Emporium

North Star Wintry Wonders

Lens Flare

More than 100 new themed menu items will be available at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

FOOD & DRINKS:

Full Service:

Atlantic - Seafood, steak and cocktails

The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant - Authentic Pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails

Quick Service:

The Oak and Star Tavern - Barbecue and beer

Meteor Astropub - Gastropub, burgers, cocktails and beer

Comet Dogs - Hot dogs with toppings

Snacks & Beverages:

Pizza Moon - Pizza pies offering diverse toppings

Star Sui Bao - Asian food cart offering traditional steamed Asian bao bun

Frosty Moon - Ice cream stand

Bars:

Celestiki - Tiki bar with exotic drinks, no food

Bar Zenith - Bar offering cosmic themed cocktails, no food

The Plastered Owl - Tavern style bar serving beer and snacks

What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: