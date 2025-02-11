Universal Orlando Resort shares first look at Epic Universe menu items

The Brief Universal Orlando Resort has shared a first look at some of its delectable menu items coming to Epic Universe. Theme park officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations. Epic Universe is set to officially open on May 22.



Universal Orlando Resort has shared a first look at some of its delectable menu items coming to Epic Universe.

Theme park officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations.

Epic Universe is set to officially open on May 22.

More than 100 new themed menu items will be available at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

What's on the menu?

What we know:

Universal's Epic Universe will feature a plethora of unique food items across the theme park's 30 dining locations that will offer everything from full-service restaurants to fast-casual cuisine.

The food items were created after Epic Universe's five themed worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

The menu items include sweet and savory bites alike, such as a Butterbeer Crepe, Bowser's Fireball Challenge, Stormfly's Catch of the Day, a "Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich and Landlubber's Snickerdoodle Loot.

"Epic Universe marks the next step in elevating the dining experience across the destination with food and beverage that goes beyond the typical theme park fare and has become an attraction in and of itself," Universal Orlando Resort officials said in a press release.

Epic Universe will offer a wide range of menu items across 30 dining locations. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe is the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which includes Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Universal said this new theme park will "transport guests to expansive, vivid worlds filled with awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, hotels, dining and more."

RELATED: Everything we know about Universal Orlando's Epic Universe so far

There are five different "worlds" featured in the park. Here's what they are, and what Universal said to describe them:

Celestial Park: "Guests will embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement in a world between worlds where breathtaking gardens, dancing fountains and stellar attractions inspired by astronomical and mythological elements create imaginative sensory delights."

Super Nintendo World: "Guests will experience a new way to play, from challenging Bowser on the Mario Kart ride to venturing through Donkey Kong Country, and so much more."

Dark Universe: "Guests will encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to a shadowy landscape where monsters roam in this world of myth and mystery."

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk: "Guests will take to the skies and soar with dragons as they explore the colorful Viking village at the heart of Berk, where they can take part in wild boat battles, feast like a Viking and more."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic: "In Universal Epic Universe, guests will explore the magical streets of 1920s Paris and embark on a new experience at the British Ministry of Magic."

A rendering of a bird's eye view of Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

The worlds are all connected through Celestial Park, which is the first world guests will encounter when they step into Epic Universe through the Emerald Gate and Chronos device.

Once inside Celestial Park, guests will be able to access the four other different worlds through "portals," which Universal describes as "tall, obelisk-like structures."

The brand-new theme park concept was first introduced in August 2019. The park was slated to open in 2023, but construction was paused in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction resumed again in March 2021, and that's when park execs revealed that summer 2025 was the target opening date.

At first, 700 acres of land were set aside for the new theme park, but Universal Orlando updated its plans in mid-June to include 1,300 additional acres for Epic Universe. It remains unclear at this time what this extra land will be used for, but a theme park analyst theorized that it could be a public-facing attraction like a mini water park or another CityWalk-type entertainment complex. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Epic Universe will be located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

When will Epic Universe open?

What's next:

The countdown for Epic Universe is officially on.

RELATED: Epic Universe opening May 2025: When you can buy tickets, book hotel rooms, new lands and attractions

Universal Orlando Resort officials said Epic Universe is set to officially open on May 22.

For Epic Universe tickets, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: