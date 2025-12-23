4 people injured in 6-car Seminole County crash, Red Bug Lake road closed

The Brief Seven people were involved in a six-vehicle crash in Seminole County on Tuesday. Officials said one person was identified as a trauma alert and three others were transported in stable condition. It's not known what caused the crash at this time.



Red Bug Lake Road – traveling westbound – is closed due to a six-vehicle crash in Seminole County, Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department reported a six-vehicle crash on Red Bug Lake Road, near Florida-436. The crash occurred just south of Casselberry.

Fire officials reported around 8:30 p.m. that the road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Crash injuries

Seven people were involved in the crash, authorities said. Officials reported one trauma alert and three people were transported in stable condition. Some people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's not known what caused the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.