4 people injured in 6-car Seminole County crash, Red Bug Lake road closed
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Red Bug Lake Road – traveling westbound – is closed due to a six-vehicle crash in Seminole County, Tuesday evening.
What we know:
The Seminole County Fire Department reported a six-vehicle crash on Red Bug Lake Road, near Florida-436. The crash occurred just south of Casselberry.
Fire officials reported around 8:30 p.m. that the road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
Crash injuries
Seven people were involved in the crash, authorities said. Officials reported one trauma alert and three people were transported in stable condition. Some people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.
What we don't know:
At this time, it's not known what caused the crash.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Seminole County Fire Department.