Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

By
Published  April 7, 2025 7:18pm EDT
Universal Epic Universe News & Updates
FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 35's David Martin shares an exclusive first look inside the Epic Universe world of "How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk" -- an island where Vikings and dragons live together peacefully. Epic Universe opens on May 22.

The Brief

    • The Isle of Berk, one of five new lands at Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park, brings the world of How to Train Your Dragon to life with thrilling rides, interactive attractions, and Viking-themed entertainment.
    • Guests can soar through the sky on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, engage in water battles on Fyre Drill, and enjoy live shows like The Untrainable Dragon.
    • The land also features themed dining, shops, and a Viking Training Camp for young adventurers, making it a family-friendly destination.

ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.

FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. Check out what he discovered in the Isle of Berk!

Portal to the Isle of Berk

What is the Isle of Berk?

What to Expect:

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, How to Train your Dragon, this land has something for the whole family. 

Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!

What can guests expect to find in the Isle of Berk?

RIDES:

  • Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a coaster where guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45mph.

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

  • Dragon Racer's Rally is a thrill ride where guests will be in complete control of their dragons and able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air.

Dragon Racer's Rally

  • Fyre Drill makes quite the splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride!

Fyre Drill

SHOWS & INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS:

  • The Untrainable Dragon is a show for all ages! With a mix of action, comedy and music this show tells the story of a new dragon who has arrived at the Isle of Berk. Hiccup and Toothless, with help from Gobber and Astrid, work together to solve the mystery!

The Untrainable Dragon

  • The Toothless Meet and Greet gives the guests the opportunity to meet the lovable night fury dragon from the films!

The Toothless Meet and Greet

  • Viking Training Camp is where junior vikings can discover all kinds of dragons and adventures! The camp includes multiple climbing towers, an agility course, viking drums and chimes to play, an interactive sheep launcher game, plus slides and activities for the little vikings.

STORES:

  • Viking Traders
  • How to Treat your Dragon
  • Hiccup's Workshop
  • Toothless' Treasures
Image 1 of 4

 

FOOD & DRINKS:

Quick Service:

  • Mead Hall - Hearty menu of meats, fish and drinks including a variety of meads, ciders and ales
  • Spit Fyre Grill - Flame-seared meals

Snacks & Beverages:

  • Hooligan's Grog & Gruel - Racing themed stand offering Mac & Cheese cones in a variety of styles

First look at Epic Universe food and drink menu

We are 100 days away from Epic Universe Opening at Universal Orlando Resort, and EYNTK.info Lead Publisher Tharin White joined FOX 35's Garrett Wymer to break down everything you need to know about the new theme park and the new themed food and drink options coming to all 5 worlds at Epic Universe on May 22.

What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

  • The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic
  • Super Nintendo World
  • Celestial Park
  • Dark Universe

Early reviews rave about new Epic Universe ride

Universal Orlando Resort released new wands, Butterbeer options this weekend, along with opening up Team Member previews for Epic Universe. Tharin White, Lead Publisher at EYNTK.info, joined FOX 35's Garrett Wymer to break down everything you need to know about the new offerings at Universal, and the coaster making waves on social media that some fans are calling the best theme park attraction in Florida.

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Inside Epic Universe: Celestial Park and Dark Universe

FOX 35's David Martin and Garrett Wymer take you inside Epic Universe to check out Celestial Park and another world the LIVE audience of FOX 35 News+ selected this morning!

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175. 

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by FOX 35's David Martin in an inside look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park on April 5, 2025.

