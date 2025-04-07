Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!
Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.
FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. Check out what he discovered in the Isle of Berk!
Portal to the Isle of Berk
What is the Isle of Berk?
What to Expect:
Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, How to Train your Dragon, this land has something for the whole family.
Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!
What can guests expect to find in the Isle of Berk?
RIDES:
- Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a coaster where guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45mph.
Hiccup's Wing Gliders
- Dragon Racer's Rally is a thrill ride where guests will be in complete control of their dragons and able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air.
Dragon Racer's Rally
- Fyre Drill makes quite the splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride!
Fyre Drill
SHOWS & INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS:
- The Untrainable Dragon is a show for all ages! With a mix of action, comedy and music this show tells the story of a new dragon who has arrived at the Isle of Berk. Hiccup and Toothless, with help from Gobber and Astrid, work together to solve the mystery!
The Untrainable Dragon
- The Toothless Meet and Greet gives the guests the opportunity to meet the lovable night fury dragon from the films!
The Toothless Meet and Greet
- Viking Training Camp is where junior vikings can discover all kinds of dragons and adventures! The camp includes multiple climbing towers, an agility course, viking drums and chimes to play, an interactive sheep launcher game, plus slides and activities for the little vikings.
STORES:
- Viking Traders
- How to Treat your Dragon
- Hiccup's Workshop
- Toothless' Treasures
FOOD & DRINKS:
Quick Service:
- Mead Hall - Hearty menu of meats, fish and drinks including a variety of meads, ciders and ales
- Spit Fyre Grill - Flame-seared meals
Snacks & Beverages:
- Hooligan's Grog & Gruel - Racing themed stand offering Mac & Cheese cones in a variety of styles
What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?
Big picture view:
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic
- Super Nintendo World
- Celestial Park
- Dark Universe
When will Epic Universe open?
Timeline:
Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.
It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.
How to buy tickets?
What you can do:
Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.
Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.
Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.
The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.
Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by FOX 35's David Martin in an inside look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park on April 5, 2025.