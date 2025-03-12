Universal Orlando reveals exclusive Epic Universe merchandise ahead of 2025 opening

article

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled an exclusive first look at its new merchandise collection for Universal Epic Universe, the highly anticipated theme park opening May 22, 2025.

The collection will be available in more than 20 retail locations throughout the park, featuring themed apparel, collectibles, and accessories inspired by Epic Universe’s immersive lands.

"The immersive worlds of Epic Universe created an opportunity for us to design a first-of-its-kind merchandise program that brings these iconic stories to fans in new and innovative ways," said Justin Lafoe, global parks merchandise and retail officer for Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Merchandise Highlights Across Epic Universe

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Set in 1920s Paris, Ministry of Magic retail locations will feature interactive wands, wizarding robes with a Parisian twist, and Fantastic Beasts collectibles, including an interactive Niffler.

Specialty stores include Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique and Les Galeries Mirifiques, while K. Rammelle will offer themed sweets and Chocolate Frogs.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Guests can purchase character-themed headwear, plush toys, and interactive Power-Up Bands that enhance gameplay throughout the land.

Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy in Donkey Kong Country will debut a banana-shaped fanny pack, Donkey Kong-themed mugs, and more.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Toothless’ Treasures will offer Viking-inspired gear, dragon plush toys, and interactive collectible dragon eggs.

Guests can adopt a plush dragon with a crossbody egg carrier or shop for cosplay attire at Viking Traders.

Dark Universe

Fans of Universal Monsters can browse Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities for apparel, home decor, and collectibles inspired by Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, The Wolf Man, and more.

The Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience will allow visitors to undergo a monster transformation.

Celestial Park

Universal Epic Universe-branded souvenirs, apparel, and glowing accessories will be available in Celestial Park’s retail locations, including Other Worlds Mercantile and Various Emporia.

Nintendo fans can also shop for exclusive merchandise at the Nintendo Super Star Store.

Constellation Carousel at Celestial Park (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Select Epic Universe merchandise is available now at shop.universalorlando.com. For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.

