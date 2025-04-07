Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Brief The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic is a new land inside Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park, immersing guests in magical Paris and the British Ministry from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Highlights include the thrill ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry , the live show Le Cirque Arcanus , and interactive wand experiences throughout the land. Themed shops, French-inspired dining, and detailed storytelling make this a must-see destination when the park opens to the public on May 22.



FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.

FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. Check out what he discovered after he entered The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic!

What is the Ministry of Magic?

What to Expect:

The Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the wizard-themed lands that Universal Orlando has brought to life. Now guests will be able to explore the wizarding streets of Paris in the 1920s just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts and check out the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

"The attention to detail in this cityscape has set a new, and very high bar, for theme park theming!", FOX 35's David Martin said.

What can guests expect to find in the Ministry of Magic?

RIDES:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ - Guests will first have to travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic™ where Dolores Umbridge™ is about to stand trial. Guests will then board a lift with Harry, Ron, and Hermione who will journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

SHOWS & INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS:

Le Cirque Arcanus™ - A show for the whole family! Watch as ringmaster Skender attempts to bring Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory using Newt Scamander’s suitcase which he stole. The suitcase contains fantastic beasts from around the globe and circus employee Gwenlyn hopes to rescue the creatures! Expect a mix of live performers, puppetry and special effects.

NEW Interactive Wand Experiences - Hone your magical abilities with exciting new interactive wand experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™. Specially designed wands let you cast spells and engage with magical creatures and enchanted objects all around you.

STORES:

Acajor Baguettes Magique (Wands and wand accessories)

Les Galeries Mirifiques (Wizarding gear)

NifflersTour En Floo

French confectionery K. Rammelle

FOOD & DRINKS:

Quick Service:

Café L’air De La Sirène™ - French baked goods, sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts

Le Gobelet Noir™ - Hearty meals including smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies

Snacks & Beverages:

Bar Moonshine - American style bar food and drinks

What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

Super Nintendo World

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestial Park

Dark Universe

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

