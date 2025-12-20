2 hospitalized after Orlando Target parking lot crash, FHP says

The Brief Two women were hospitalized following a crash at a Target parking lot, according to Troopers. Officials said the vehicle struck a woman while the driver was attempting to find a parking space.



Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating following a crash that occurred at an Orlando Target on Saturday.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Target location in the area of Town Center Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail, according to troopers.

According to a release, a 2023 Tesla was attempting to park when the vehicle accelerated and struck a woman who was putting away her items in her vehicle, a 2019 MINI Countryman. The Tesla also struck a sign and impacted other vehicles, troopers said.

The driver of the Tesla, a 34-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital following the crash. The woman struck while putting away her items was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.