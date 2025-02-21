Epic Universe tickets: New Florida resident tickets, packages on sale

Universal's Epic Universe – the newest theme park to open in Florida in decades – is expected to hold its grand opening this summer. It will be home to several lands, including Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, as well as shows, rides, attractions, and restaurants.

Thousands will want to be among the first to step foot inside the new theme park. On Friday, Universal announced several ticket packages specific to Florida residents. Here is what we know about them:

Epic Universe tickets for Florida residents

3-day Florida resident Epic Universe-inclusive tickets

2-Park, 2-Day Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe.

2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe.

3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket: enjoy three days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe.

Epic-Inclusive Florida Resident Create Your Own Vacation Package

4-Night Hotel Accommodations

3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket

$25 Bundle and Save Discount

Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions in one of Universal Orlando’s theme parks up to one hour before park opening

Epic-Inclusive The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Florida Resident Vacation Package

4-Night Hotel Accommodations

2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park Florida Resident, Plus 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket

$25 Bundle and Save Discount

Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter up to an hour before park opening

Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, featuring four flavors of the guests’ choosing and one Honeydukes Cooler Tote

Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Florida

Breakfast at Café L’air De La Sirene in Universal Epic Universe

One Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

Click here to more information on Epic Universe tickets, including pricing and Florida resident discounts.

Are there military discounts to Epic Universe?

Active duty and retired U.S. military members with an active 2025 Military Freedom Pass can purchase a 1-park, 1-day Epic Universe ticket, according to Universal's news release. Click here to read more, plus terms and conditions.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets, pricing and availability will vary by day.

Are single-day tickets to Epic Universe on sale yet?

Not yet. Here is what Universal said in its Friday news release: "Additional ticket options for Universal Epic Universe – including Single-Day Tickets for the general public – will go on sale in the weeks ahead."

When does Epic Universe open?

The countdown is on. Epic Universe is anticipated to open on May 22, 2025.

Where is Epic Universe going to be?

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Florida, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. Epic Universe will be located about 7-8 miles away from the other theme parks along Universal Blvd.

What lands will be part of Epic Universe?

What we know:

Epic Universe will have five "portals" that will take travelers to various lands throughout the massive theme park – each featuring immersive rides, shows, attractions, meet-and-greets, and restaurants.

Super Nintendo World & Donkey King Country

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Dark Universe

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestial Park