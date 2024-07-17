Volusia Council approves charging tourists for off-beach parking

The Volusia County Council unanimously approved an ordinance to charge non-residents who park in select off-beach lots.

Starting January 1, 2025, people who don’t live in Volusia County must pay $20 a day to park in the designated lots. An annual parking pass for $100 is also available.

Those who live within the county must register their address and license plate to park at no extra cost. There is a 48-hour grace period for residents who park without having registered. More information about the registration process is expected in the coming weeks.

License plate readers will track who enters the lots, and staff will monitor the area. The project's leaders compared it to the SunPass program. The operation will cost over $1 million. However, it’s believed the project will bring about $6 million.

Kayla Johnson visited Daytona Beach with her husband from out of state. Even though she would have to pay, she said capitalizing on tourism was a good idea.

"I think it would be very beneficial for them to do that," she said.

Bernardo Oliviera visited from Lake Mary. He, too, is in favor of the change. "I think it’s a great idea, actually," he said.

Before the vote, Vice-chair Troy Kent seemed surprised by how quickly the process was advancing.

"This has moved at warp speed whenever you look at how things go through any government body, and I’m appreciative," Kent said.

The change is a part of the council's move toward allowing locals free beach access. At a meeting next month, they will consider making a similar change to beach driving and parking.

If approved, visitors will have to pay for parking as they do now, but Volusia residents would be able to drive and park without extra cost.





