TIMELINE: Large Saharan Dust wave to impact Florida weather

Because of the Saharan Dust and the phase of the Madden-Julian-Oscillation (MJO), things will remain quiet in the tropics. We will keep our fingers crossed that the rest of July will be storm-free.

We will not see any concrete signals for tropical developments until probably the second week of August. The next name on the storm list for the Atlantic basin is "Debby."

What is the Saharan Dust? Where does it form, and what carries it across the Atlantic?

Saharan Dust outbreaks occur every summer to varying degrees across the Atlantic Basin. The trade winds kick up the dust and help carry it west off the coast of Africa. Tropical waves also help track along the Saharan Desert's edge and loft immense dust into the air.

This plume of dust resides somewhere between 5,000 and 15,000 feet in the sky, so it is not near the jet stream. SAL (the Saharan Air Layer) typically starts as soon as mid-June and can occur as late as the end of September. The majority of dust passes through the Atlantic in July and August.

New outbreaks are generated every 2–5 days.

How big is this new wave? When will it arrive in Florida? How big will it be? How much will it cover Florida?

This new wave is big and will arrive in Florida from Saturday to Sunday. Sunday, in particular, could get quite dense.

What does it mean for the weather here?

It means that it will visibly look very hazy and murky most of the day. This dust will also, to some degree, help lower the afternoon high temperatures over Central Florida. The plume that arrives over Florida by Sunday could be so dense that it causes reduced air quality issues, especially for sensitive groups. It also means that if it rains, sometimes that dust can show up on your car and things on the ground as it gets embedded within raindrops from thunderstorms aloft.

Sometimes referred to as "dirty rain" by Floridians. The dust can also contain bacteria that cause algal blooms and harm coral reefs.

What does it mean for the tropics?

Saharan air and dust significantly hinder tropical development. The moisture can not condense into clouds and grow as easily when the air is so dry and dusty. This limits thunderstorm development, which in turn prevents tropical cyclone genesis.