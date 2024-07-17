911 call from murder of Palm Bay mother and her boyfriend released; daughter could be tried as adult

The 911 call a teenager made after she allegedly murdered her mother and her boyfriend inside a Palm Bay home, according to detectives, has been released.

Last week, the 16-year-old called 911 alleging a man had broken into her home through a sliding back door, prompting the teen to grab her dogs and hide inside her bedroom for an extended period.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a bloody crime scene and the bodies belonging to the teen's mother, 42-year-old Kelley McCollum, and Kelley's boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Szejnrok.

Teen: "I don't think that the door was locked, but I don't think he knew there was a hammer by the back window."

911 Operator: "Was it your hammer, or did they bring it with them?"

Teen: "It was just the house hammer. It was just by the back [inaudible]. I think they grabbed it and broke in the window."

While canvassing the home, detectives found a gun underneath the teen's bedroom window, a bloody knife on the bathroom window, and bloody footprints that matched the pattern at the bottom of the teen's shoes.

Detectives also discovered that the glass from the backdoor was on top of McCollum's leg – which they say would have been impossible according to the teen's account of what happened.

911 Operator: "Is there anyone else at home with you?"

Teen: "Not anymore"

911 Operator: "Were you expecting anyone to come home?"

Teen: "My mom and her boyfriend were out getting; they're buying a bed frame for her bed, so they were out buying stuff, and it's just me home alone."

911 Operator: "Your mom and her boyfriend should be on their way home?"

Teen "No [sobbing]."

The teen was later brought in for further questioning and ultimately admitted to killing her mother and her boyfriend, detectives said. She said she broke into her mother's bedroom to take her gun and ammunition, then waited in the kitchen for the couple to come home.

When they walked inside, the teen said she shot her mother and Szejnrok several times, an affidavit shows.

The teen said she followed Szejnrok, who ran into the bathroom and stabbed him several times before fatally shooting him, police said. She said she had reached her "boiling point" with her mother following several disagreements about the teen's mother not being accepting of her "transition." The two also argued because she did not like that her mother was dating a 22-year-old man.

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to charge the teen as an adult.