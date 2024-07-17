Man bitten by shark in Florida Keys while spearfishing; friend saved his life

A man has survived after being bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys while he was spearfishing with family and friends.

Jose Abreu told WSVN in Miami that he was spearfishing in the Florida Keys on July 15 when he saw a bull shark swim up to him.

"He’s too fast, he’s too fast, I only say that this the end for me," Abreu told WSVN.

Abreu said the shark bit his shoulder, chest, and right leg. Luckily, his friend saw the entire incident and jumped in to help, shoving a spear in its mouth.

"My friend is coming to the shark and hit him with a speargun," Abreu told WSVN. Abreu's children were also watching from a nearby boat. "My kids, I say ‘Hey daddy, no die, no die,'" said Abreu. "I said ‘Hey don’t worry, this is small, this is nothing, this is small."

When the shark swam away, Abreu's friend called for help, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

RELATED:

Monday's shark attack is one of many that have occurred at Florida beaches over the last month.

In just six days, four people were bitten by sharks in Volusia County, beach officials said. A man was bitten on the Fourth of July at New Smyrna Beach while playing football in knee-deep water. The shark got him in the foot, and several EMTs and a nurse rushed to help.

Connor Baker, bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach on July 4th

The very next day, another person was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach while he was wading in an inner tube in about 5 feet of water.

A couple of days later, a shark bit a teenager who was training in Ponce Inlet to be a lifeguard after diving into the water.

"I dove onto it, and I hit the shark," said Dempsey Manhart. "I hit it with my hands, and then I stood up, and it spun around and was like underneath my legs. And I think it bit me then when it was wrapped around my feet."

The shark bit Dempsey in the calf and needed 17 stitches.

On July 10, a 14-year-old from Missouri was swimming in knee-deep water at Daytona Beach Shores when he was bitten on his left foot by a shark. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New Smyrna Beach has earned the "shark bite capitol of the world" title in light of the many shark attacks that happen each summer. The United States has reported the most unprovoked shark bites, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Countries with the most reported shark bites in the world