Live updates: Brevard County, Lake County flash flooding; sand bags; rainfall totals

Officials are evaluating damage and impacts after several inches of rain fell on portions of Brevard County and Lake County Sunday night, flooding streets, yards, and some homes.

More than 12 inches of rain fell in spots. In Eustis, nearly 20" of rain was reported in one area, according to the National Weather Service. Click here for rainfall totals across Central Florida.

More rain is forecast across Central Florida on Monday.

Here are live updates on the aftermath, cleanup, and resources:

Lake County sand bags

Lake County is opening five sand bag sites for people who need them. Sand bag sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but may close earlier if weather gets bad. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

- East Lake Sports Complex (24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento, FL 32776)

- North Lake Regional Park (40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla, FL 32784)

- Pear Gateway Park (26791 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748)

- Hickory Point Recreation Complex (27315 State Road 19, Tavares, FL 32778)

- Fire Station 10 (23023 FL-40, Astor, FL 32102)

Here's where to report damage in Lake County: Home or property damage can be reported to the Citizen's Information Line, 352-253-9999. That line will open up after 1 p.m.

Lake County Emergency Manager talks flooding, road closures

Brevard County damage, road closures

Early Monday morning, Brevard County emailed an update on the flooding situation in its county. There was widespread reports of flooding and toppled trees in Cocoa, Titusville, and Indialantic, officials said.

- Most streets remain open. Legay Street closed and impassable.

- Indian River Drive open to local traffic. One lane open. One lane closed.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team

Red Cross volunteers are working to access the damage and provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding, a spokesperson told FOX 35. We'll update as soon as those resources are announced.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has released rainfall totals from Sunday night's storms. Between 3" and 19" of rain was reported. Lake County had the highest rainfall totals, followed by Brevard County.

Brevard County

Port Saint John: 15.57"

Titusville: 14.67"

Port Canaveral: 14.42"

Titusville Airport: 13.08"

Merritt Island: 11"

Cocoa: 8.25"

Rockledge: 6.67"

Kennedy Space Center: 4.94"

Mima: 3.95"

Lake County

Eustis: 19.70"

Mount Dora: 17.86"

Mount Plymouth: 10.40"

Paisley: 7.27"

Tavares: 6.10"

Leesburg: 5.37"

Altoona: 4.44"

Astatula: 3.99"

Lady Lake: 3.72"

Orange County

Windermere: 5.30"

Ocoee: 4.11"

Oakland: 3.81"

Apopka: 3.63"

Zellwood: 3.26"

Orlando: 3.24"

Universal Studios: 3.13"

Pine Hills: 3.16"

Seminole County

Lake Mary: 4.50"

Sanford: 4.19"

Central Florida Zoo: 3.83"

Oviedo: 3.55"

Sanford: 3.54"

Volusia County

DeLand: 7.30"

De Leon Springs: 5.64"

DeBary: 4"

Indian River County

Vero Beach: 3.83"

VIDEO: FOX 35 talks to man kayaking down flooded street in Titusville

VIDEO: FOX 35 tours flooded home in Mount Dora, spots alligator decoy hidden in floodwaters