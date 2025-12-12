Winter Garden moves closer to stricter e-bike and scooter rules

The Brief Winter Garden is moving closer to approving stricter e-bike and scooter rules, including sidewalk restrictions, helmet requirements, and a 10 mph speed limit. Fines for violations would rise from $5 to $100, with parents responsible for minors, and riders under 15 barred from e-bikes. The effort aligns with broader regional and state initiatives to regulate e-bike safety, speed, and usage on Florida roads.



The City of Winter Garden is one step closer to passing new regulations for e-bikes and motor scooters, with residents expressing support for stricter safety measures.

If approved, the rules would prohibit riding e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks narrower than 8 feet, with some exceptions such as the unpaved section of the West Orange Trail.

The backstory:

Riders and passengers under 16 would be required to wear helmets, while children under 15 would be barred from riding e-bikes entirely. All e-bike riders would need to carry a photo ID.

The proposed regulations would also set a 10 mph speed limit on certain paths and increase fines for violations from $5 to $100. Parents would be responsible for minors who break the rules, according to city officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Not only is there a concern in the city of Winter Garden, but on the county level with safety concerns," City Manager Jon Williams said, emphasizing the need for clear rules and amendments.

The discussion in Winter Garden mirrors broader efforts in the region to regulate e-bikes and scooters. Orange County and the City of DeLand have held meetings on similar measures, while Palm Coast banned e-bikes with motors above 750 watts on sidewalks and roadways in October.

State lawmakers are also considering legislation to clarify how e-bikes are built and used on Florida roads.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The proposed bill would regulate speed, safety standards, and legal riding areas, and create a new Class 3 category for e-bikes powered by motors of 750 watts or more that can reach speeds above 28 mph.

The legislation would also add questions to the driver’s exam on safely sharing the road with e-bikes, scooters, and pedestrians.