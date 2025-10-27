Expand / Collapse search

Rainfall totals in Central Florida: Here's how much fell

Published  October 27, 2025 8:57am EDT
Flooded streets. Stranded cars. Washed out roadways. Water intruding into homes.

Showers and thunderstorms dropped more than a foot of rain – and nearly 20" of rain  – in some spots in Central Florida. Both Brevard County and Lake County were hit the hardest – and saw the most amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

More rainfall is forecast for Monday.

Rainfall totals: Here's who saw the most rain so far?

Brevard and Lake counties saw the most rainfall in Sunday's showers and thunderstorms. 

Here are rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Eustis: 19.70"

Mount Dora: 16.24"

Titusville: 14.67"

Port St. John: 15.57

Port Canaveral: 14.42"

The Source: The information is from the National Weather Service's preliminary rainfall totals. FOX 35 reporters and photographers are also gathering photos, videos, and additional info in the field.

