Rainfall totals in Central Florida: Here's how much fell
Flooded streets. Stranded cars. Washed out roadways. Water intruding into homes.
Showers and thunderstorms dropped more than a foot of rain – and nearly 20" of rain – in some spots in Central Florida. Both Brevard County and Lake County were hit the hardest – and saw the most amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
More rainfall is forecast for Monday.
Rainfall totals: Here's who saw the most rain so far?
Brevard and Lake counties saw the most rainfall in Sunday's showers and thunderstorms.
Here are rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Eustis: 19.70"
Mount Dora: 16.24"
Titusville: 14.67"
Port St. John: 15.57
Port Canaveral: 14.42"
The Source: The information is from the National Weather Service's preliminary rainfall totals. FOX 35 reporters and photographers are also gathering photos, videos, and additional info in the field.