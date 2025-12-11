Florida nurse, pastor rushed to help after plane crashes into car on I-95: 'I started praying'

The Brief Two pastors rushed to help after a small plane crash-landed on Interstate 95 in Florida. The plane appeared to land on top of a car before coming to a rest on the freeway, video showed. A woman inside the car was not seriously hurt, officials said. Neither the pilot or the passenger in the plane were hurt.



Moments after a small plane made an emergency landing on Florida's Interstate 95 and seemingly landed on top of a driving vehicle, people rushed across busy traffic lanes to help anyway they could.

That includes Bernard and Annie Wigley, pastors at Thy Kingdom Come Ministries in Brevard County. Both of them were driving on I-95 with their daughter when suddenly, Annie Wigley said she felt an urge to pray.

"The Holy Spirit asked me to pray, so I started praying. That was probably a minute before," she said. When she opened her eyes, she saw a plane flying overhead and descending quickly.

"When I opened my eyes, I looked…when I looked, I said, 'that's an airplane, and it's coming down.' Because it started coming down pretty fast, I told my daughter to get over to the right as far as she could, but there was traffic."

Bernard said he was in the backseat and thought it was a drone or a helicopter at first. By the time they were able to pull off to the side of the road, the plane crash was across from them on the other side of the freeway.

Annie and her daughter, who are experienced nurses, ran across the freeway to the other side to help. They were among the first people to rush to the scene.

"Immediately, I opened my door and jumped out. I said, 'let's go see if anyone needs any help,'" she said.

A woman was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. She was able to walk, stand, and be alert, according to videos posted to social media, and taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries, officials said.

"She appeared to be OK. The only thing that was a little concerning was that she didn't know it was a plane. She thought it was a semi truck that she had passed earlier," she said.

The two people inside the plane – a 27-year-old pilot and a 27-year-old passenger – also appeared to be OK, FHP said.

What we don't know:

According to the FAA, the pilot reported experiencing engine issues, requiring an emergency landing. The FAA will investigate and determine an official cause of the crash.