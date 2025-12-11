Flagler County detective speeding charges dropped; sheriff ‘surprised’ by arrest citing ‘lack of evidence’

The Brief After charges against a Flagler County detective – who was accused of fleeing a traffic stop – were dropped, Ormond Police stand by their department's decision. Prosecutors decided not to prosecute Detective Ardit Coma for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Flagler County Sheriff said the arrest was made with a lack of evidence.



After charges against Flagler County detective were dropped – after he allegedly evaded police in a traffic stop – the agencies involved disagreed over the amount of evidence regarding the detective's actions.

What we know:

The 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute a Flagler County Sheriff's Office detective for the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. On Dec. 8, the state attorney's office filed an order of no information.

The backstory:

Detective Ardit Coma, 28, was arrested on Dec. 4, for a traffic violation, which the sheriff's office defined as "fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer." Coma was arrested in Ormond Beach by Ormond Beach Police.

Coma was driving around 88 miles per hour on N. U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County, an arrest affidavit said. An officer initiated a traffic stop behind Coma at an intersection and activated his lights and siren, the affidavit said. Coma continued north – failing to yield – and accelerated around traffic, police said.

"It was apparent the vehicle was actively attempting to flee," the affidavit said.

As Coma passed another Ormond Beach officer, he was traveling 90 miles per hour, the affidavit said. Coma avoided the department's stopsticks.

When officers conducted a felony stop on Coma, they observed his uniform, indicating he was law enforcement. Coma asked the officers what was going on, to which they told him he was under arrest for fleeing and eluding. Coma said he didn't know an officer was behind him trying to pull him over.

Flagler County Sheriff responds: internal investigation

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said he was surprised an arrest was made based on a "lack of evidence."

"I personally reviewed the arrest report and was surprised that an arrest was made based on the lack of evidence showing he was intentionally trying to flee, while driving an agency vehicle," Staly said in a released statement. "Although the criminal charge was dismissed, the facts appear clear that Detective Coma was speeding in an agency vehicle. I believe in accountability for everyone in our agency and transparency with our community, and our internal investigation will determine what policies were violated, and he will be held accountable. In fact, he will likely be held accountable to a higher standard than an average driver committing a traffic infraction."

Staly said the case was dismissed like it would be for any citizen – based on the evidence and facts presented.

Following the dismissal of criminal charges, Staly ordered the sheriff's office's Professional Standards Unit to conduct an internal investigation.

Flagler County responds: stands by the handling of the traffic stop

In a Dec. 11 statement in response to the state attorney's decision to not prosecute these charges, Ormond Beach Police said they stand by the actions of the officer who conducted the traffic stop.

"Our Sergeant acted in good faith and based his decisions on the totality of the circumstances observed at the time. Officers operate under the legal standard of probable cause, which is distinct from the prosecutorial standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," the police department said in a released statement.

The department said the prosecutor's decision to not pursue charges is a judgment about what can be proven in court and does not indicate any wrong doing of how Ormond Beach conducted the stop.

Ormond Beach said the facts in the case support their department's decision to arrest the Flagler detective, citing an un-marked police vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, their sergeant activated his emergency lights and siren, other motorists yielded and the vehicle continued driving recklessly for a significant distance before stopping.

"Based on these observations, our Sergeant followed established policy, used appropriate methods to gain compliance, and executed the stop safely and professionally," the department said.

Who is Det. Ardit Coma?

Coma – who joined the sheriff's office in June 2023 and currently serves in the Major Case Unit – was in an unmarked agency-issued vehicle and was on his way to work when the incident occurred, the sheriff's office said. Coma was immediately suspended without pay.

Coma previously received a life-saving award in 2024.

During the internal investigation, Coma was reassigned to administrative non-law enforcement duties, the sheriff's office said.