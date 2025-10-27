Photos, videos: Washed out roads, flooded streets in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy rains in Central Florida on Sunday caused damage in parts of Lake and Brevard counties, with some areas seeing flash floods and washed out roads.
Here’s a look at some of the damage in those areas so far:
Alligator emerges amid flooding
FOX 35's David Martin visited a homeowner whose house was flooded in Lake County amid the heavy rains. In the rear of the house, a hefty alligator was found hanging out in the floodwaters.
Mount Dora road washed out after heavy rains
Some roads in Lake County are closed because of flooding. In Eustis, video shows cars submerged in water near a gas station. And in Mount Dora, parts of one road was washed away.
Many Titusville roads flooded, drivers urged to use caution
Flash flooding in Lake County prompts road closures
Donnelly Street in Mount Dora experienced washouts after flooding Sunday night.
The Source: FOX 35 reporters and photographers have been gathering photos and videos of the damage after Sunday's storms. Additional info from FOX 35 Storm Team, National Weather Service, and local governments.