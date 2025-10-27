Photos, videos: Washed out roads, flooded streets in Central Florida

The Brief Damage has been reported in parts of Lake and Brevard counties after heavy rains moved through Central Florida on Sunday. Pictures and video show how some areas were impacted by the heavy rain. Emergency responders are assessing the damage and are urging residents to stay cautious.



Heavy rains in Central Florida on Sunday caused damage in parts of Lake and Brevard counties, with some areas seeing flash floods and washed out roads.

Damage has been reported in parts of Lake and Brevard counties after heavy rains moved through Central Florida on Sunday. Some areas received more than 12" of rain.

Here’s a look at some of the damage in those areas so far:

Alligator emerges amid flooding

FOX 35's David Martin visited a homeowner whose house was flooded in Lake County amid the heavy rains. In the rear of the house, a hefty alligator was found hanging out in the floodwaters.

Mount Dora road washed out after heavy rains

Some roads in Lake County are closed because of flooding. In Eustis, video shows cars submerged in water near a gas station. And in Mount Dora, parts of one road was washed away.

Many Titusville roads flooded, drivers urged to use caution

Flash flooding in Lake County prompts road closures

Donnelly Street in Mount Dora experienced washouts after flooding Sunday night.

