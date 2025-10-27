Orlando Weather Forecast: Flood watch for Central Florida; rain totals, timeline

A flood watch has been issued for Orlando and most of Central Florida on Monday as more rain is expected throughout the day.

Several Central Florida counties are under a flood watch until 8 p.m.: Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, and Volusia County.

A flood warning remains in effect for the St. Johns River near Astor, as minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is possible, the NWS said.

Forecast: More rain for Central Florida

A second round of showers and thunderstorms are expected in Orlando, the coastline, and across Central Florida on Monday. Areas already hit hard by rain over the weekend could see additional rainfall on Monday.

Totals are not expected to be as high as the weekend. Areas could receive up to 2" of additional rain.

Rainfall totals: Who got the most rain in Central Florida?

Areas of Brevard County and Lake County received several inches of rain in Sunday's storms – more than a foot of rain in some spots.

Here are rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Eustis: 19.70"

Mount Dora: 16.24"

Titusville: 14.67"

Port St. John: 15.57

Port Canaveral: 14.42"