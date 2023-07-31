Universal Orlando announces opening date of highly anticipated Minion Land

Get ready to say "Banana!"

Universal Orlando Resort finally announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Minion Land – and it's closer than you think.

Minion Land is scheduled to open at Universal Studios on August 11, according to a press release. The new land is currently in its preview stage for guests.

Guests can engage in a "whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun" at the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and the all-new Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast.

The new blast attraction invites Minion-lovers of all ages to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of super villains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Guests will make their way through the convention and see the trade show floor that's stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles and fashion. That's when they'll pick up an "E-Liminator X" blaster to compete against their friends and family aboard a moving pathway to prove how bad they really are.

And, of course, the eats are out of this world – Illumination's Minion Cafe, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana and Freeze Ray Pops are all stacked with delicious, unique and refreshing treats. There's also a chance for guests to meet their favorite characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the Despicable Me movies. Sing characters including Rosita, Gunter and Johnny will be there, too!