German restaurant taking over former downtown Orlando hotspot gets opening date

article

Last June, FOX 35 reported that a popular downtown Orlando restaurant had permanently closed and it would be replaced by a German scratch kitchen concept.

That restaurant, Schmankerl Stub'n, announced on social media recently that it finally has an opening date – May 16.

Beloved Ormond Beach pizza spot closes its doors after over 30 years

"We're thrilled to invite you to experience our culinary delights and warm hospitality firsthand," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Reservations are now open, ensuring you secure your spot for an unforgettable dining experience. Join us as we unveil a menu filled with exquisite flavors, crafted with passion and precision. From the moment you step inside, prepare to be transported on a culinary journey like no other."

Schmankerl Stub'n is set to open in downtown Orlando on May 16, 2024.

Schmankerl Stub'n has taken over the space left vacant by Neon Beach at 131 N. Orange Ave. #104, which closed in May 2023. Signs posted outside the restaurant at the time of its closure cited lease issues, but did not announce its closure on social media.

Popular Lake Mary bagel shop closes its doors

"Whether you're joining us for a special occasion or simply seeking a memorable meal, we can't wait to welcome you to Schmankerl Stub'n," the restaurant continued. "Save the date and reserve your table now to taste the extraordinary! See you soon!"