Universal Orlando announces new DreamWorks Animation land coming in 2024

A brand new world is coming to Universal Studios Orlando!

The theme park announced Thursday it would debut an immersive and interactive new land filled with DreamWorks Animation characters.

"They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways," the company said in a press release.

Photo: Universal Resort Orlando

This new DreamWorks land is among new experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2024.

No other details were revealed at this time.