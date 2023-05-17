First look: Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida to open summer 2023

article

The all-new Minion Land at Florida's Universal Orlando Resort is expected to open sometime this summer and will feature a new ride, an immersive restaurant, and a bakery with sweet treats, Universal shared Wednesday.

We're also getting our first look at what the new land will look like once its opens. Here's everything Universal announced.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast + Evil Stuff

This is an all-new attraction at Universal that replaces Shred 4-D.

Announced back in December, Universal said this "interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise's most infamous supervillains."

People will be taken to Villain-Con – a huge criminal convention – to show off their skills to see if they can join The Vicious 6, showcased in the animated movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Universal said more details about the attraction would be released soon. After the ride, guests will walk through Evil Stuff, a store that will feature Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Illumination's Minion Cafe will be an immersive restaurant with three themed areas designed by popular minions, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto.

Illumination's Minion Cafe

Described as the marquee dining location in Minion Land, Illumination's Minion Cafe will be an immersive dining experience with three themed dining areas:

The Kitchen - showcase the equipment and gear the Minions have used to create the cafe's menu

The Breakroom - showcases the Minions break area with "Office Safety Tips" and a vending machine with "mischievous items."

The Dining Room - A vibrant space featuring colorful artwork of the Minions

There will also be an outdoor patio that overlooks the land.

The menu will feature nearly 20 items inspired by the franchise, such as Otto's Noodle Bowl, Agnes's Honeymoon Soup, Carl's Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering), Steak & "Cheese Ray" sandwich, as well as desserts: Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff.

Bake My Day will serve Minion-themed sweet treats, such as cupcakes, macarons, and s'mores.

Bake My Day

It will be hard to miss Bake My Day and the large pink cupcake topped with a yellow minion. The bakery will have a whimsical design and feature Minion-themed treats, including cupcakes, macaroons, and s'mores.

It will also sell merchandise, such as clothing, plush toys, drinkware, accessories, and keychains.

Pop-A-Nana

We all know the minions love bananas, so it appears Universal will be opening a popcorn stand inspired by the minions' favorite treat. Banana-flavored popcorn sound good?

Freeze Ray Pops

Freeze Ray! Freeze Ray Pops will have colorful popsicles inspired by Gry, the Minions, and of course, Vector.

Illumination Theater

Here, fans will be able to meet with some of their favorite characters from the Minions movies, including the minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, Agnes, as well as characters from the "Sing" movies – Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny – in an outdoor facade.

Universal said there will also be murals and photo ops throughout the themed land.