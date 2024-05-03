Florida woman with knife shot, killed by deputies, sheriff's office says

Newly released body camera footage from Pasco County depicts the tense moments preceding the fatal shooting of Isabella North, a 29-year-old woman who allegedly threatened deputies with a knife.

North was shot and killed as they said she advanced toward the law enforcement officers.

Prior to the encounter with law enforcement, North had been reportedly located at a pet cemetery. She subsequently called 911, expressing concerns about her mental state and indicating a potential for violence.

Deputies responded to the scene, where they encountered North wielding a knife. Despite commands to comply, North allegedly failed to heed instructions, prompting deputies to discharge their weapons. One shot was fired, resulting in North's fatal injury.

In the aftermath of the incident, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). North was transported to the hospital following the shooting, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The release of the body camera footage offers insight into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event while also raising questions about the handling of mental health crises by law enforcement. The investigation by FDLE aims to provide clarity and accountability regarding the actions of all parties involved.