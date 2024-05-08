Explosions reported at suspected drug house in Palm Bay: officials

Several small explosions were reported at a suspected drug house in Palm Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the Palm Bay Fire Department.

The call came in just after 10:30 a.m. about the home on Bailey Terrace in Palm Bay.

When firefighters arrived, they heard several small explosions. A spokesperson for the fire department told FOX 35 that the explosions could have been from ammunition, chemicals or small liquid propane tanks. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire.

Because of the condition the house is in, the behavior of the fire and previous reports from police, the fire department is making the presumption that this might be a drug house, the spokesperson said. Police have been to the home for drug-related calls in the past.

The fire was under control at one point, but has since re-ignited with fire going through the roof, officials said.

A vehicle parked in front of the home is a "total loss" after it was engulfed in flames, officials added. The house, too, will likely be a total loss.

This is a developing story.