Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights: Complete lineup of terrifying haunted houses revealed

Halloween Horror Nights is just over a month away – and Universal Orlando Resort is bringing the thrills with an all-new announcement.

Guests can visit a total of 10 haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights this year. We already know that Stranger Things and The Last of Us will take center stage at Universal Studios, but the theme park revealed an additional three major haunted houses: The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked.

Chucky, The Exorcist and Universal Monsters to take over Halloween Horror Nights

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

The Exorcist haunted house is inspired by the new horror film that's set to hit theaters on October 13. Guests will be transported to Haiti, where a strange doll leads to the opening of a demonic portal, according to a press release. That leads to the disappearance of two 12-year-old girls, who are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. Only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes into contact with them at the haunted house will be at risk of losing their soul.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, inspired by the cult classic films, stars the killer doll in his own haunted house for the very first time. He plans, however, to turn that haunted house into a slaughterhouse by killing everone who enters, according to a press release.

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Guests can also visit the all-new haunted house inspired by Universal Monsters. They'll go down into Catacombs where they will be confronted by some of Universal's most notorious creatures, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man, according to a press release.

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

5 more brand new haunted houses

Universal Orlando Resort will also feature the following new, original haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights in 2023:

Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins : "A demented, late-night circus led by an evil ringmaster and notorious icon looking for human souls to fuel his dark intentions"

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate : "A horrific twist to a frightening, yet familiar tale and sinister battle between Fire and Ice"

YETI: Campground Kills : "Blood-soaked campgrounds deep in the trenches of mountains where vicious, bloodthirsty monsters have returned with a vengeance"

The Darkest Deal : "Selling their souls for fame where they quickly learn a deal can be more than they bargained for"

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings: "A colonial cult looking to slaughter those who dare refuse to worship the Bloodmoon"

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Scare zones fill the streets

In addition to 10 haunted houses, guests will be taunted by scare-actors in the streets at the following scare zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror: " Dr. Oddfellow will lure you into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, you’ll soon realize you may not even survive the night."

Dark Zodiac : "Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell your doom. As his star rises, yours falls."

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror : "In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creations are running amok and are coming after you."

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood : "At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, you’ll jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience. They’re out for your blood."

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged: "Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped, spreading fear and chaos in their wake."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

All-new events at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort also announced an all-new show, Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream, where a girl will confront the creature that's been haunting her dreams.

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Other new experiences at Halloween Horror Nights this year include a brand new Tribute Store where guests can enter a NYC Comic Book Shop and step into the pages of a horror comic book, and Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar that features themed drinks in a nightclub setting.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Orlando Resort from September 1 to November 4. Tickets are on sale now.

