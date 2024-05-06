Winning lottery ticket worth over $111K sold at Florida Publix

A lucky someone in Florida added a few zeroes to their bank account balance with a just-announced lottery win!

In Sunday night's Fantasy 5 drawing, a winning ticket worth $111,564.97 was sold at a Publix in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Florida Lottery. That Publix is located at 2501 E. Sunrise Blvd.

These Publix locations sold winning Florida Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more so far in 2024

The winning Fantasy 5 evening draw numbers were 9-10-13-18-25.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.