Flagler County fire station struck by bullet during shooting, officials say

A fire station in Flagler County was struck by a bullet during a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Flagler Avenue in Flagler Beach, the Flagler Beach Police Department said.

Station 11 heard the sound of gunshots followed by a bullet striking the front of the station, the fire department said in an update.

A firefighter was inside the station's apparatus bay when the bullet struck, but no injuries to any firefighters were reported.

One man, however, was injured in the shooting. Several people approached the fire station to ask for help for a man who was shot in the street, the fire department said.

"As crews went into the apparatus bay to grab medical bags, they had a visual of the male laying in the street," the fire department said. "The on-duty crew made the decision to go and make the grab putting their self-preservation aside. The crew was able to drag the victim back into the station bay where they were able to provide life saving measures."

He was taken to a local hospital and immediately went into surgery, His current condition is unknown.

At the time of the shooting, the area was sectioned off as a crime scene. The investigation by the Flagler Beach Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.

The suspect has not yet been identified as of Monday morning.