Deadly crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Volusia County



A deadly crash on Interstate 95 near Ormond Beach in Volusia County has shut down all northbound lanes.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but details about fatalities or injuries were not immediately known.

As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up to LPGA Blvd. Access to northbound I-95 lanes is closed at the W. Granada Blvd. interchange but is available at the interchange with U.S. Highway 1. Delays have also impacted the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.