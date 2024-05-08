Plane makes emergency landing on side of Apopka road, police say

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on the side of an Apopka road Wednesday after sustaining wing damage and engine failure during its flight, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 landed on Shelby Industrial Drive near General Electric Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The two people onboard the plane were not injured, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A plane underwent an emergency landing on Shelby Industrial Drive in Apopka on May 8, 2024, according to officials. The pilot reported wing damage and engine failure, according to the FAA and Apopka Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.