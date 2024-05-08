Apopka police searching for alleged bank robbery suspect

Stream FOX 35 News:

The Apopka Police Department is seeking more information about a man accused of robbing a bank in Apopka on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly walked into the Fifth Third Bank at 1495 Rock Springs Road at around 12:40 p.m. He walked behind the teller counter and took money from an open drawer before running away, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department at APDCID@Apopka.net, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.