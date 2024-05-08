Florida man accused of stealing mattress from Walmart

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly walked out of a Walmart in The Villages with a mattress and other merchandise – and didn't pay for it.

Kirt Clark, 42, was arrested and charged with grand theft, two counts of petit theft, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana, according to arrest records.

Last Thursday, a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office responded to Walmart at 4085 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages in reference to a theft. At the same time, another deputy, who was in the area when the call for service was initiated, located the alleged thief, later identified as Clark, and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the deputy learned that Clark's license was suspended, and he also detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside his SUV, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy found weed under the driver's seat, which later tested presumptive positive for THC.

Clark was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, at Walmart, a deputy was meeting with a loss prevention officer who recognized Clark as the suspect in two previous theft cases, the affidavit said. On that Thursday, the loss prevention officer said Clark didn't leave the store with any stolen items as far as he was aware.

On two occasions, Clark allegedly filled up a cart with items and walked out of the store without paying. The total amount of merchandise stolen on May 1 was over $430, and on April 21, it was over $535. \=

Here's a look at some of the items Walmart reported were stolen, according to the affidavit:

Sports watch ($22.84)

Mattress ($178)

Comforter ($27.98)

Tension rod ($9.96)

4 16.4-feet light ($59.88)

Ninja Pro blender ($149)

KitchenAid mixer ($300)

During the traffic stop, the deputy found some of the unopened merchandise in the back of his SUV. Clark was also wearing the sports watch he allegedly stole from Walmart during the traffic stop.

Clark remains in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.