Construction begins on $400 million Camping World Stadium renovation

Construction is underway on a $400 million renovation of Camping World Stadium aimed at expanding capacity, modernizing facilities and attracting major events to Orlando.

Heavy machinery began work this week, including demolition of a main staircase, marking the start of what city officials call a comprehensive overhaul.

What we know:

The project will add new seating at the terrace level, upgrade concessions and restrooms, improve upper bowl areas and modernize infrastructure throughout the stadium.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the project is funded entirely through Orange County’s tourist development tax. Officials estimate up to 1,500 workers will be involved over the course of construction, with about 400 on site at peak times.

City leaders say the upgrades will increase capacity to more than 65,000 seats and strengthen Orlando’s ability to host larger, high-demand events that generate extended hotel stays and economic activity across the region.

Timeline:

Construction is expected to be completed next summer, and the stadium will continue hosting events during the renovation. Officials said they hope to host a season of Jacksonville Jaguars games in the future.

What's next:

A job fair to recruit additional workers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.