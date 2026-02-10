Pickleball dispute in Volusia County leads to felony battery arrest

The Brief A pickleball game in Volusia County turned violent, leaving one player seriously injured, authorities said. A married couple, Anthony and Julianne Sapienza, were arrested for allegedly attacking opponents during the match. They face multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and battery on elderly players.



A pickleball match in Volusia County escalated into a physical altercation that left one player injured and resulted in the arrest of a married couple, authorities said.

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's office responded to a Port Orange country club around 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 8, finding three victims reportedly injured after a physical fight on a pickleball court.

Before arriving, deputies were told 20 people were involved in a fight. Three people with injuries told deputies they were participating in the match, when they were assaulted by the opposing team.

Deputies arrested 63-year-old Anthony Sapienza, who is accused of striking another player in the head with a pickleball paddle, causing a serious eye injury. His wife, Julianne Sapienza, 51, was also arrested in the incident.

Investigators said the confrontation began after Sapienza allegedly insulted his opponent’s wife, sparking a heated argument on the court.

Both Anthony and Julianne Sapienza are facing three felony charges, including two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older and one count of aggravated battery. Deputies said the Ponce Inlet couplt intentionally hit the three victims, causing harm.