Parents of Marion County toddler killed in driveway accident speak: 'He will forever be two’

The Brief A Marion County family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son, who was accidentally run over in his own driveway. The family said the driver didn’t see him and was a close friend of theirs. The toddler’s parents are sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness.



A Marion County family is grieving the loss of their 2-year-old son, Olyver, who was accidentally run over in the family’s driveway.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said another driver did not see the toddler behind the vehicle.

What they're saying:

The family said the driver is a close family friend, and the incident happened in a matter of seconds. Michael Couch, the boy’s father, said he was home when it happened. He said his son was not outside alone.

Family and close friends are remembering Olyver as full of life.

"He was a happy, happy baby," Alecia Thomas said. "He lit up every room. Always smiling, always laughing."

"He will forever be two," Paula Couch, Olyver’s mom said.

They’re sharing their story to raise awareness.

"Everybody just needs to pay attention," Michael Couch said. "Walk behind your car. Look. It don't matter how many times it takes."

What you can do:

The family said the support from friends, neighbors, and the community has helped them through the last few days.

There is a GoFundMe here.