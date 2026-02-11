E-bikes and the law: Why your next ride could land you a ticket

The Brief Under the law, your e-bike is essentially a car with pedals; traffic statutes for motor vehicles apply to e-bikes and regular bicycles alike. You can be arrested for DUI or reckless driving on an e-bike, just as you would behind the wheel of a car. While most e-bikes don't require a license, once you exceed 28 mph or 750 watts, the law classifies it differently, and a driver’s license becomes a requirement.



As electric bicycles become a common sight on streets and sidewalks, Florida law treats them similarly to cars, meaning riders can face citations or even arrest if they break traffic rules, legal experts say.

A DUI charge recently highlighted that e-bike riders can be arrested for driving under the influence, the same as motorists, and that speed and reckless operation can also result in penalties.

Dig deeper:

Attorney Albert Yonfa says many riders don’t realize they are subject to the same speeding tickets and ordinances as any other vehicle.

"If you are able to exceed the speed limit on the road, yes, you can be pulled over," Yonfa explains. He warns that riding while intoxicated or in a "crazy reckless manner" will land you in the back of a cop car just as quickly as a standard vehicle.

The distinction often comes down to the bike's motor — anything over 750 watts moves you out of the "bicycle" category and into a territory where you need a license to stay legal.

Public opinion is split; visitor Anna Vaughn says they are "annoying" and "always in the way," while Chris Vaughn argues they are a "more sustainable" option that simply needs dedicated lanes.

What's next:

Lawmakers are currently working on new laws which would mandate e-bike riders slow to 10 mph when near pedestrians on sidewalks and shared paths.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS