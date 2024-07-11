Popular brunch, wine spot opening second Orlando location

article

More wine, anyone?

Sixty Vines, a popular brunch spot currently serving up wine on tap, cheese boards and cheesy pizzas in Winter Park, is slated to open its second Orlando-area location later this summer. The new restaurant will be located at 7760 West Sand Lake Road, near Universal Orlando Resort and ICON Park.

"Orlando has been an amazing market for us," Sixty Vines CEO Jeff Carcara said in a press release. "We're so excited to open our newest restaurant in Sand Lake and share our 'pinkies down' approach to wine with the community. Our concept is all about creating a transportive wine country experiences. We also have fantastic private dining and party spaces that we're sure people are going to love."

The new location will span over 11,000 square feet, including indoor and outdoor seating, a greenhouse, private dining space and stunning lake views. Take a look at restaurant renderings below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sixty Vines is set to open its second Orlando location at 7760 West Sand Lake Road later this summer. (Photo: Sixty Vines)

"Sixty Vines takes guests on an adventure with options to select pours by the flight, half glass, glass, or bottle to pair with plates for every palate. Guests are encouraged to experience abundance with friends and family in true wine country fashion over custom charcuterie boards and signature menu items like hand-tossed pizzas, innovative pastas, and more," according to the news release. "Each plate and pour is designed to inspire adventure and foster a curiosity for wine."

Photo: Sixty Vines

Click here to take a look at the menu.