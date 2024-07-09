Epic Universe single-day tickets might not be available right away

When Universal Orlando's newest theme park – Epic Universe – opens its portal for the first time in 2025, guests might not be able to purchase single-day tickets right away.

In recent days, reports have been swirling online about Epic Universe's potential ticket policy, especially regarding how many days worth of tickets guests will need to buy in order to visit the park.

The front gate at Epic Universe (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

According to Attractions Magazine, Universal Orlando Resort has recently been distributing ticket information to third-party partners about Epic Universe. The reported policy calls for the sale of multi-day tickets with a one-day limit to Epic Universe, and an expansion for multi-day and single-day tickets at a later time.

FOX 35 reached out to Universal to clarify this ticket policy, and a spokesperson confirmed there will be a "phased approach" to ticket sales for the theme park's partners.

Here's the full statement shared with FOX 35:

"We plan to offer a range of ticket products to help manage the expected demand for Epic Universe and to ensure all guests visiting have a great experience at this groundbreaking park. We are currently speaking exclusively to our sales partners to help them prepare for the sales effort to follow. We are introducing products in a phased approach starting with multi-day ticket packages that include an opportunity to visit Epic Universe in addition to the entire Universal Orlando Resort for those planning vacations further out. Additional ticket options – including multi-day and single-day tickets and ticket add-ons will be made available in additional phases. Details will be shared at a later date."

Essentially, guests can buy a multi-day ticket package that includes admission to Epic Universe and other Universal Orlando Resort attractions. Other ticket options, like single-day tickets and add-ons, will be made available for purchase at a later date.

It should also be noted that this notice was sent to Universal Orlando's sales partners, and it's unclear at this time if it would apply to tickets sold directly by Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal did not provide any more details about this phased approach to Epic Universe tickets. These details are subject to change ahead of Universal Orlando Resort's official announcement.

An opening date for Epic Universe has not yet been revealed, but the theme park is targeting a summer 2025 opening.