Blue Man Group reveals long-awaited return to Orlando with new residency

The Blue Man Group is making its long-awaited return to Orlando with a new home and a new residency!

The popular performance company, known for its music, art and comedy productions performed by a trio of "Blue Men" whose skin is painted blue, will soon call ICON Park home starting in late 2024. It's the Blue Man Group's return to the City Beautiful after a three-year break that started in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, they were in Orlando for 14 years.

"There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group," Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn said in a news release. "Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando."

A new 500-seat theater coming to ICON Park will be designed to make room for the Blue Man Group's performances, including "state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and video capabilities to create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for the audience," according to a press release.

"ICON Park will roll out the blue carpet to welcome Blue Man Group back into our ‘unbelievably real’ destination," ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said. "With their unique blend of creative energy and entertainment, they are a perfect fit with the world-famous entertainment brands here at ICON Park, and we look forward to the Blue Men becoming ambassadors for our entire destination."

Right now, the new ICON Park theater is in the development planning stage and approval process with a target opening date in late 2024.