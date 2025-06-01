Minivan driver killed in Ocala crash: police
OCALA, Fla. - A driver is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Marion County.
What we know:
Shortly before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Ocala Police Department responded to a fatal accident on North U.S. 441 in Ocala.
According to authorities, a Mazda minivan was traveling northbound on U.S. 441 at a high rate of speed and was allegedly being driven recklessly. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert, went airborne, overturned, and then collided with a palm tree and a concrete wall.
Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver was not immediately released. It's also unclear whether any factors such as impairment or weather contributed to the crash.
What they're saying:
"Our hearts go out to the driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "Please drive safely and stay alert."
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocala Police Department on June 1, 2025.