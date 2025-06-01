Expand / Collapse search

Minivan driver killed in Ocala crash: police

Published  June 1, 2025 1:09pm EDT
Marion County
The Brief

    • A driver is dead following a crash overnight in Marion County. 
    • The crash happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. along USS 411 in Ocala. 
    • The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OCALA, Fla. - A driver is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Marion County.

What we know:

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Ocala Police Department responded to a fatal accident on North U.S. 441 in Ocala.

According to authorities, a Mazda minivan was traveling northbound on U.S. 441 at a high rate of speed and was allegedly being driven recklessly. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert, went airborne, overturned, and then collided with a palm tree and a concrete wall.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not immediately released. It's also unclear whether any factors such as impairment or weather contributed to the crash.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "Please drive safely and stay alert."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocala Police Department on June 1, 2025.

