Minivan driver killed in Ocala crash: police

A driver is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Marion County.

What we know:

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Ocala Police Department responded to a fatal accident on North U.S. 441 in Ocala.

According to authorities, a Mazda minivan was traveling northbound on U.S. 441 at a high rate of speed and was allegedly being driven recklessly. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert, went airborne, overturned, and then collided with a palm tree and a concrete wall.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not immediately released. It's also unclear whether any factors such as impairment or weather contributed to the crash.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "Please drive safely and stay alert."

