Raising Cane's confirms opening timeline for new Winter Park location

The countdown to one of Raising Cane's newest locations is on!

The popular chicken finger joint recently opened a few locations in the Orlando area, and continues to expand into the Central Florida market with locations planned for Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Daytona Beach and near UCF.

If you google the Winter Park location, it'll show an opening date of Sept. 3. Raising Cane's confirmed to FOX 35 that the upcoming Winter Park location at 100 South Semoran Blvd. will open in September, but the actual date hasn't been determined yet.

"The 3rd is tentative and subject to change, as our openings do tend to slide around up until about a month out," a spokesperson for the Louisiana-based restaurant said in a statement.

Here's a look at the other Raising Cane's slated to open in Central Florida:

UCF: 12025 Collegiate Way (construction is slated to begin in December 2024 with a restaurant opening planned before the end of 2025)

Daytona Beach: 2451 International Speedway Blvd. (scheduled to open late summer/early fall 2024)

Altamonte Springs: 766 East Altamonte Drive (scheduled to open late fall 2024)

Here's a look at the locations now open: