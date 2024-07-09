Magical Dining returning to Orlando in 2024 with more restaurants than ever

Magical Dining is back in Orlando for its 19th season with more restaurants than ever before.

A record-breaking 150 restaurants will be featured in Visit Orlando's annual food extravaganza that gives local foodies the chance to experience some of the area's best eateries with a three-course, prix-fixe menu at just $40 or $60 per person.

A dollar from each $40 meal and $2 from each $60 meal goes toward The Mustard Seed of Central Florida.

Nine MICHELIN Guide honorees are featured in the 2024 menu, plus 25 restaurants joining in on the fun for the first time.

Magical Dining runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30.

Here's a look at the restaurants included in this year's festivities:

9 MICHELIN Guide restaurants

AVA MediterrAegean ($60)

BACAN ($60)

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen ($60)

Kabooki Sushi (East Colonial location) ($40)

Maxine’s on Shine ($40)

Ravello ($60)

The Pinery ($40)

The Ravenous Pig ($40)

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen ($40)

Orlando now has 30 MICHELIN-recommended restaurants

25 first-time restaurants

Adega Gaucha — Kissimmee ($40)

Armando’s — College Park ($40)

Armando’s — Lake Nona ($40)

Armando’s — Winter Park ($40)

Braccia Ristorante ($40)

Chayote Barrio Kitchen ($60)

Chef’s Table at The Edgewater ($60)

Chima Steakhouse ($60)

Citrus Club ($40)

Crocante Restaurant + Bar ($40)

Cru Quarters at The Mayflower ($40)

F&D Prime Modern Steakhouse ($60)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ($40)

Helena Modern Riviera ($40)

Nami ($60)

Norman’s Orlando ($60)

Pine & Oak Tavern ($40)

Sophia’s Trattoria ($40)

Summer House on the Lake ($40)

Trabucco ($40)

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando ($40)

Twin View Restaurant at Evermore Resort ($60)

Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — East Orlando ($40)

Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — West Orlando ($40)

Yamasan Sushi and Grill ($40)

Other Orlando restaurants

Click here to see the full list of Orlando restaurants participating in Magical Dining in 2024.

More menus will be added at a later date.

Magical Dining suggests making early reservations on OpenTable or directly with the restaurant.