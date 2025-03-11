Path of EF2 tornado that hit Florida: see timeline, impacts to Seminole County

The Brief An EF2 tornado touched down in Semniole County, causing significant damage in Longwood on Monday morning. Here is the path the system took before lifting.

An EF2 tornado touched down in Seminole County, Florida, during Monday's severe weather, causing significant damage in Longwood.

With peak winds of 115 mph, the tornado's strength was comparable to the wind gusts of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS described a tornado of this strength as a "rare phenomenon" for Central Florida, noting that only 10% of tornadoes in the region reach EF1 or EF2 status.

The path of the EF2 tornado

The tornado's general path crossed Markham Woods Road in Longwood, touched down, and then crossed Interstate 4 near FOX 35 Orlando in Lake Mary before lifting.

The tornado spanned about four miles and reached a width of 300 yards at its widest point.

When did the tornado touch down in Seminole County?

Timeline:

9:32 a.m.: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Seminole County

9:34 a.m.: NWS issues tornado warning for Seminole County

9:36 a.m. | Tornado touches down as an estimated EF1 tornado, NWS says

9:38 a.m. - 9:39 p.m. | Tornado is on the ground in Lake Mary, Seminole County

Florida tornado damage

Several homes were damaged in Seminole County following the storm, including at least one that collapsed, according to officials. A semi-truck was flipped over with its driver and his dog inside, officials said. There were also numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.

There were no reported serious injuries or deaths.

Tornado crosses over FOX 35 Studios during live broadcast: 'It just hit our station'

Meteorologist Brooks Garner was live on air tracking the tornado warning for Seminole and Volusia counties when the tornado crossed over our studios.

"Everybody in the FOX 35 building, get to your safe space under your desk, if you're not in a designated area," Brooks said.

"We're catching debris right now on the roof. Debris is on the roof right now. We're hearing… you can see the debris flying there on the camera. This is a tornado! Seek shelter immediately."

