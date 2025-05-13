Waterspout forms near Leesburg close to State Road 44, no damage reported

The Brief A waterspout formed over a lake near SR-44 in Lake County on Monday evening but never made landfall. The brief event went unwarned due to radar limitations but was caught on video by locals. Had it crossed onto land, it would have been classified as a tornado.



A waterspout was reported along State Road 44 in Lake County on Monday. There was no damage, thankfully, but it was an unwarned tornado that formed over a lake and lifted over a lake.

What we know:

A waterspout formed over a lake near State Road 44 around sunset Monday, creating a dramatic but harmless weather event.

The spout was connected to a thunderstorm and did not cause any damage. Because it remained over water and did not touch land, it was not officially classified as a tornado — though meteorologically, it could have been had it moved inland.

Local residents Debbie Porter and Savannah Ferguson captured and shared striking video of the phenomenon, which aired on FOX 35.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how long the waterspout was on the ground or what specific lake it occurred over. Meteorologists have not confirmed the exact strength or duration of the rotation, and the National Weather Service has not issued a post-analysis report.

The backstory:

Waterspouts are typically weak tornadoes that form over water, often in association with developing thunderstorms. They can appear quickly and dissipate just as fast, making them difficult to detect on radar. In this case, the spout was unwarned — likely due to its brief lifespan and the radar’s inability to pick up small, transient features over water.

This isn’t the first time an unwarned waterspout has formed in Central Florida, where afternoon and evening thunderstorms are frequent during the warm months. Such events are typically non-destructive unless they cross onto land, at which point they are reclassified as tornadoes.

What they're saying:

"There was no tornado warning issued, likely because the radar missed the spout as it quickly dropped and lifted. That’s common with radar technology," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren..

"Had it crossed over land, by definition, it would have become a tornado," Bergren added.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: