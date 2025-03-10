Video: EF2 tornado envelops van with woman trapped inside

Cleanup efforts are well underway in the Whispering Winds neighborhood off Markham Woods Road in Seminole County.

‘Aye Dios mio!’ Terrifying tornado caught on camera

What we know:

An EF2 tornado struck the Whispering Winds neighborhood in Seminole County on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The tornado touched down at 9:36 a.m., traveled nearly two miles, and remained on the ground for about five to six minutes. Meteorologist Will Ulrich confirmed that tornadoes of this strength are rare in Florida, with only 10% of tornadoes in Central Florida reaching EF1 or EF2 status.

The tornado caused significant damage to homes, vehicles, and trees in the area. One home on Blue Iris Place suffered near-total destruction, but all occupants survived. Cleanup efforts are now underway.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to determine the full extent of the damage, including the financial cost of repairs. It is also unclear if more tornadoes could follow, as meteorologists continue to monitor weather patterns.

Another unknown is whether the tornado warning, which was issued two minutes before touchdown, provided residents enough time to seek shelter. While some, like Jack Fitch, managed to take cover, others, like Jeanicmar Rangel, were caught in their vehicles with little time to react.

The backstory:

Tornadoes are not uncommon in Florida, but strong ones like this are rare outside of peak storm season. Most tornadoes in the state are weak and short-lived, but the EF-2 classification indicates wind speeds between 111-135 mph, capable of causing considerable damage. The storm upended roofs, tore apart homes, and sent debris flying through the air, as seen in dramatic eyewitness footage.

What they're saying:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) an EF2 tornado was only on the ground for about 5–6 minutes, said NWS Meteorologist Will Ulrich.

"An EF-2, this time of year, is considered a rare Florida tornado," said Ulrich.

Jeanicmar Rangel caught the moment the tornado passed over. Rangel was trapped inside her work van at the time.

"Aye Dios mio!" Rangel can be heard crying in the video.

The video shows debris slamming into the windshield as the vehicle rocked back and forth. Rangel said it only lasted about 40 seconds, but she thought those were her last 40 seconds alive. On the brink of tears, she recalled the terrifying moments.

"I got under the co-pilot area, because obviously the van doesn’t have a door to the back – only the side door," Rangel said. "I told myself to keep recording until the wind stopped because the van was shaking me."

Residents described harrowing moments as the tornado tore through their neighborhood.

"I got under the co-pilot area, because obviously the van doesn’t have a door to the back – only the side door," said Rangel, who recorded the tornado from inside her work van. "I told myself to keep recording until the wind stopped because the van was shaking me."

Patrick Sless, whose home was damaged, reflected on the destruction.

"That’s not my roof," he said, pointing to debris with different-colored shingles. "You can tell by the different colored shingles; they still have their Christmas lights on."

Jack Fitch recalled the storm’s deafening sound.

"They always say a train, but to me, it sounded like a jet," he said. "A few seconds later, debris started hitting all the windows. My wife said we better get in the closet, so we did, and a short time later it was over."

Despite the devastation, residents expressed gratitude that there were no fatalities.

"We were really blessed," Fitch said. "It could have been so much worse for us."

What's next:

With cleanup efforts in full swing, officials are assessing the damage and determining what resources may be needed for recovery. Meteorologists will continue tracking weather patterns to determine if further severe weather is expected in the area. Residents are urged to remain cautious as debris removal and repairs begin.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: