Florida officers save 3 drowning children at Huguenot Park

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) in Florida recently helped to save three children from drowning at Huguenot Park.

All three children are OK and recovering.

Officers are reminding residents about the dangers of rip currents and rough surf.

"Help me! Help me!"

The backstory:

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Huguenot Park.

Officers with the JSO said they heard a young boy caught in a rip current saying, "Help me! Help me!"

Moments earlier, officers said they saw beachgoer Steven Insco carrying a small boy and girl out of the water.

Children recovering

What we know:

Beach Patrol Officer Tyler Sweeney stripped off his vest and gear, grabbed a buoy, and dove into the water to find the boy who was calling for help.

At the same time, Officer Billy Crocker tended to an unconscious 8-year-old girl and prepared to begin CPR. After giving her a sternum rub, she began to show signs of recovery.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recently helped to save three children from drowning at Huguenot Park. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived, started oxygen and transported the girl to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Officer Sweeney located the boy in the surf and brought him safely back to shore.

On Sunday, Officer Crocker followed up with the girl at the hospital and confirmed she had improved and would be released soon. Officer Crocker was recently honored as JSO’s Police Officer of the Month for his work solving a hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old.

Officers later learned the children were at the beach as part of a T-ball team outing.

‘This could have easily ended in tragedy’

What they're saying:

"We can’t stress water safety enough," officials with JSO said. "Rip currents and rough surf are deadly. Adults and children need to be extra cautious, know their swimming abilities, and — if in doubt — stay out. We are grateful that all three children are OK today, knowing this could have easily ended in tragedy."

