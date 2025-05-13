Ocoee Florida celebrates 100 years with mural, time capsule and historic tribute

The Brief The city of Ocoee celebrated its 100th anniversary with a new mural, a time capsule display, and reflections on its rich history and growth. The mural, painted by local artist Shea Monahan, highlights key elements of the city’s past, including its citrus roots and historic railroad. Mayor Rusty Johnson, a lifelong resident, praised Ocoee as a thriving, family-friendly community that has grown to over 51,000 residents.



The city of Ocoee is celebrating its 100th anniversary by honoring its history and preserving it for future generations.

A new time capsule, currently on display, showcases items such as first responder uniforms and a blanket featuring local historic landmarks. The capsule is scheduled to be sealed and opened in 2125.

The history of Ocoee

Located in Orange County, about 20 minutes west of Orlando, Ocoee has grown from a small agricultural settlement to a thriving city of more than 51,000 residents.

Local artist creates mural honoring Ocoee's history

As part of the centennial celebration, local artist Shea Monahan unveiled a new mural on McKey Street, adjacent to City Hall. The vibrant artwork features symbolic imagery, including a blossoming citrus tree, the McGuire Airport, and the Florida Midland Railroad—paying tribute to the area’s roots and evolution.

"If you come here and see what it is, you’ll stay"

"You can see the mural from almost a mile away," Monahan said, describing the month-long creative process he undertook in collaboration with city officials.

Mayor Rusty Johnson, who has lived in the city for 70 years and served the community for decades, reflected on Ocoee’s transformation since its incorporation in May 1925.

"The city has grown from a couple thousand people up to 51,000 people," Johnson said. "It’s just a great place to raise your family."

The mural is one of several efforts to celebrate Ocoee’s past and ongoing development. Other preserved landmarks include the Bank of Ocoee, built in 1919 and later converted into City Hall, and the Withers-Maguire House, a restored 1888 residence that now serves as an event venue.

"It’s very close to everything, so I definitely see the attraction," Monahan said, citing Ocoee’s proximity to Orlando and the Orlando International Airport.

"If you come here and see what it is, you’ll stay," Johnson said.

