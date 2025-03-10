Expand / Collapse search

Video: Tornado crosses over FOX 35 Studios in Lake Mary, Florida

Updated  March 10, 2025 11:15am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Lake Mary tornado damage at FOX 35 Orlando

Meteorologists T.J. Springer and Brooks Garner tour damage from Monday morning's tornado outside the FOX 35 Orlando studios. The storm knocked down trees and damaged vehicles outside the building, along with the weather set.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A radar-confirmed tornado struck Seminole County on Monday morning, near the FOX 35 News studio in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Noah Bergren estimates the tornado was an EF0 or possibly a brief EF1, which touched down around Lake Mary Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on the west side of Lake Mary, Florida.

What we know:

Alan Harris, spokesperson for Seminole County Emergency Management, confirmed multiple reports of damage, including a collapsed home and overturned cars. Trees have fallen across roads, and power lines are down.

As of Monday morning, no injuries had been reported.

What they're saying:

"Don't come out right now," Harris said in a statement to the public. "Stay in your business or home."

Tornado crosses over FOX 35 Studios during live broadcast 

Meteorologist Brooks Garner was live on air tracking the tornado warning for Seminole and Volusia counties when the tornado crossed over our studios. 

Watch below:

Suspected tornado hits FOX 35 while on air

A suspected tornado passed over Seminole County, including the WOFL FOX 35 TV Studios, on Monday morning, as a series of strong thunderstorms crossed over the area.

FOX 35 Weather Impact Day

The tornado formed as heavy rain and strong storms moved across the Central Florida region, bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and the potential for brief tornadoes.

 These showers and storms will race through Central Florida quickly, with the majority of the rain wrapping up by the early to mid-afternoon hours.

What they're saying:

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch: 

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service. 

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger. 

Tornado warning: 

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately. 

This is a developing story. Watch live weather updates in the above video player. 

This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on March 10, 2025.

