Florida tornado had same wind speeds as Category 2 or 3 hurricane: NWS

The tornado that touched down early Monday morning in Seminole County, Florida had peak winds of 115 mph, which is comparable to the wind gusts of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down shortly before 9:30 a.m. in Lake Mary, which is about 35 minutes north of Orlando, and was on the ground for an estimated five minutes, the NHW said. Here is the latest.

How strong was the tornado?

The NWS service gave the tornado an EF2 rating, based on the wind speeds and initial surveys of the damage in Lake Mary and Seminole County. It was believed to have had peak wind gusts of 115 mph, which is comparable to a Cat. 2 or Cat. 3 hurricane.

How are tornadoes rated? What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?

Tornadoes are rated on a five-point scale, similar to hurricanes, based on their wind speeds. Tornadoes are rated using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, also known as the EF scale.

EF0: 65-85 mph

EF1: 86-110 mph

EF2: 111-135 mph

EF3: 136-165 mph

EF4: 166-200 mph

EF5: 200+ mph

When did the tornado touch down in Seminole County?

Timeline:

9:32 a.m.: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Seminole County

9:34 a.m.: NWS issues tornado warning for Seminole County

9:36 a.m. | Tornado touches down as an estimated EF1 tornado, NWS says

9:38 a.m. - 9:39 p.m. | Tornado is on the ground in Lake Mary, Seminole County

The NWS said it believed the tornado touched down in Longwood, crossed Interstate 4 near FOX 35 Orlando, and then lifted up at some point. It's not known when it lifted off the ground.

Will Ulrich, a forecaster with NWS Melbourne Office, told reporters at a Monday afternoon press conference that it's believed the tornado was on the ground for at least 5 minutes, traveled at least 1.8 miles, and had peak winds of 115 mph.

Florida tornado damage: photos and videos

Several homes were damaged in Seminole County, according to officials, following the storm, including at least one that collapsed. A semi-truck was flipped over with its driver and his dog inside, officials said. There were also numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.

Video: Pool lanai destroyed during severe thunderstorm

Video: Home collapses in Longwood during tornado

Video: Semi-truck driver, his dog flipped over during severe storm