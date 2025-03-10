Expand / Collapse search

Florida tornado had same wind speeds as Category 2 or 3 hurricane: NWS

Updated  March 10, 2025 3:58pm EDT
Seminole County
Press conference: NWS rates Lake Mary tornado EF2

The National Weather Service held a press conference following the tornado that made landfall in Lake Mary. The NWS ranked the tornado as an EF2 with 115 mph winds.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The tornado that touched down early Monday morning in Seminole County, Florida had peak winds of 115 mph, which is comparable to the wind gusts of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down shortly before 9:30 a.m. in Lake Mary, which is about 35 minutes north of Orlando, and was on the ground for an estimated five minutes, the NHW said. Here is the latest.

How strong was the tornado?

The NWS service gave the tornado an EF2 rating, based on the wind speeds and initial surveys of the damage in Lake Mary and Seminole County. It was believed to have had peak wind gusts of 115 mph, which is comparable to a Cat. 2 or Cat. 3 hurricane.

How are tornadoes rated? What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?

Tornadoes are rated on a five-point scale, similar to hurricanes, based on their wind speeds. Tornadoes are rated using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, also known as the EF scale.

  • EF0: 65-85 mph
  • EF1: 86-110 mph
  • EF2: 111-135 mph
  • EF3: 136-165 mph
  • EF4: 166-200 mph
  • EF5: 200+ mph

When did the tornado touch down in Seminole County?

Timeline:

  • 9:32 a.m.: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Seminole County
  • 9:34 a.m.: NWS issues tornado warning for Seminole County
  • 9:36 a.m. | Tornado touches down as an estimated EF1 tornado, NWS says
  • 9:38 a.m. - 9:39 p.m. | Tornado is on the ground in Lake Mary, Seminole County

The NWS said it believed the tornado touched down in Longwood, crossed Interstate 4 near FOX 35 Orlando, and then lifted up at some point. It's not known when it lifted off the ground.

Will Ulrich, a forecaster with NWS Melbourne Office, told reporters at a Monday afternoon press conference that it's believed the tornado was on the ground for at least 5 minutes, traveled at least 1.8 miles, and had peak winds of 115 mph. 

Florida tornado damage: photos and videos

Several homes were damaged in Seminole County, according to officials, following the storm, including at least one that collapsed. A semi-truck was flipped over with its driver and his dog inside, officials said. There were also numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.

Video: Pool lanai destroyed during severe thunderstorm

Florida homeowner's pool lanai destroyed in storm

A Seminole County homeowner's backyard pool lanai was destroyed after severe thunderstorms and a tornado touched down in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. FOX 35 surveys the damage.

Video: Home collapses in Longwood during tornado

Home collapses after tornado rips through Longwood

A home collapsed on Blue Iris in Longwood, Florida, due to severe weather Monday, with another nearby home sustaining damage, officials confirmed. The home suffered an 80% structural collapse. There were two people in the home. Luckily, they were both in the uncollapsed portion and were left uninjured.

Video: Semi-truck driver, his dog flipped over during severe storm

Florida truck driver, dog in truck when tornado hit

A tornado touched down in Lake Mary, Florida, on Monday and flipped a semi-truck on its side, officials said. A man and his dog were inside -- and both are OK, officials said. The man said he's never been through something like that.

The Source: The information in this article is from the National Weather Service, Seminole County Emergency Management, and the FOX 35 Storm Team.

